Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.97

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $69.97, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,753 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,054,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 73,579 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

