Intrust Bank NA Sells 53 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.37. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

