Intrust Bank NA Sells 151 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,695 shares of company stock worth $21,475,858. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

