Intrust Bank NA Purchases 194 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $183.30 and a twelve month high of $279.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

