Intrust Bank NA Has $2.20 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IDEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

Shares of IEX opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.