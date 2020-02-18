Intrust Bank NA Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.