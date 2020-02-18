Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

PRU opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

