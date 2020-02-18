Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

