Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.72. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

