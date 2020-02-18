Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $4,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

