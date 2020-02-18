Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Cfra upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

