Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.33. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 36,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.