Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stake Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 460.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $109,498,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

