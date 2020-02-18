Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,075. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

