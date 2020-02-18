Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to announce sales of $499.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.00 million and the highest is $502.00 million. Intelsat posted sales of $542.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intelsat.

Several research firms have issued reports on I. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

I stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 9,410,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $7,470,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intelsat by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intelsat by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

