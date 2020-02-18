Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.97

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.97 and last traded at $213.50, with a volume of 3566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.06.

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 818.84 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $38,728,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

