Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INSP stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $81.17. 168,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,166. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.71.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
