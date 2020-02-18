Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after buying an additional 366,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after buying an additional 180,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $81.17. 168,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,166. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.71.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

