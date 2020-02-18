Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.95. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.55. 940,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $102.69 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

