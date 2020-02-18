Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $2.87 Million in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.07% of DNP Select Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

