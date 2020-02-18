Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.43 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of MO opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

