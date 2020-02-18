Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock valued at $205,506,363. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

