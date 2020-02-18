Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

