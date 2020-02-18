Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.72 ($1.22) and last traded at A$1.75 ($1.24), 53,845 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41.

Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB Company Profile (ASX:IMR)

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for the treatment of arrhythmias in Europe and North America. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator System, an electrophysiology amplifier and recording system with integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode, an ablation dispersive electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.