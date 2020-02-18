Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

