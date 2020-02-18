Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

