Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Raised by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.48. 41,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.