ILCoin Market Cap Reaches $19.41 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, ILCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and C-CEX. ILCoin has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $192,179.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

