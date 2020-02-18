IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $599.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $622.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,801. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.47 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

