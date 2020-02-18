Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.17 million and $17,119.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Bgogo and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00482377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.38 or 0.06325328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00069327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028392 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005273 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

