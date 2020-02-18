Hydro Market Capitalization Achieves $7.64 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $1.70 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DEx.top, BitMart and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Upbit, CoinEx, DEx.top, BitMart and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

