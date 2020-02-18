Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,890,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII stock traded down $8.71 on Tuesday, hitting $237.50. 668,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.69 and its 200 day moving average is $236.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

