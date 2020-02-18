Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $380.40 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

