Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 225,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

