Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CME Group by 64.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.13 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.