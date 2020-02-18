Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $275,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $375.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.58. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $381.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

