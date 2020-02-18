Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.95

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 606757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.90.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.