Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 372,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,033. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.