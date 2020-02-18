HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €60.00 ($69.77) and last traded at €60.00 ($69.77), approximately 7,317 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.50 ($70.35).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.82. The company has a market cap of $957.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.