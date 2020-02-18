HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $21,145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $11,629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 142,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 216.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 114,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. 48,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,457. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

