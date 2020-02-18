HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

HFC traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,457. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

