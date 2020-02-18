Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $134.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.25 million and the lowest is $129.70 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $132.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.90 million to $542.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.83 million, with estimates ranging from $519.10 million to $560.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 443,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,526. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

