HiCoin (XHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,636.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. HiCoin has a total market cap of $431,483.00 and $1,636.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

