Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hess worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. 73,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

