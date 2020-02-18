Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.31% of Heska worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Heska by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Heska by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. 264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $806.87 million, a P/E ratio of 218.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.