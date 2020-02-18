Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.71-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.77 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of HQY traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.27. 1,102,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,452. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

