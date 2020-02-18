Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.71-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.77 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of HQY traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.27. 1,102,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,452. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Healthequity
HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
