Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,280 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 92,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 483,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

