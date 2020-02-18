Head-To-Head Survey: Verona Pharma (TARA) & Its Competitors

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: TARA) is one of 133 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Verona Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verona Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verona Pharma Competitors 1220 3658 7424 340 2.54

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Verona Pharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A -$20.73 million -0.80 Verona Pharma Competitors $813.87 million $164.70 million 3.35

Verona Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.65, indicating that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A N/A -118.68% Verona Pharma Competitors -4,921.94% -126.58% -36.56%

Summary

Verona Pharma competitors beat Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

