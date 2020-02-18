Head-To-Head Comparison: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amkor Technology and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Risk and Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 2.98% 7.34% 3.01% SemiLEDs -44.72% -124.84% -24.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.75 $120.89 million $0.56 22.55 SemiLEDs $5.90 million 1.25 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

