HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 160 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,523 shares of company stock worth $7,372,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $800.03 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.80, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

