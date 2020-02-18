HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 475 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIA. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $69.35.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

